Canada's Kenney: Bidens canceling of Keystone XL is a gut punch to Canada

Biden revoked the XL Keystone pipeline permit in an executive order earlier

Canada's Kenny is on the wires saying:



canceling of Keystone XL pipeline is a ' gut punch' to Canada



Alberta is deeply disturbed by Keystone XL move

Biden move killed 2000 jobs

Calls for PM Trudeau and Biden to discuss the pipeline

Alberta's Kenney was disappointed by Trudeau's reaction to Keystone XL



He has no regrets about Keystone XL investment







Biden also signed Executive Order to rejoin the Paris Accord and is expected to also rejoin the WHO.

Not all news from the early Biden executive orders are being viewed as favorable internationally.