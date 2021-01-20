Canada's Kenney: Bidens canceling of Keystone XL is a gut punch to Canada

Biden revoked the XL Keystone pipeline permit in an executive order earlier

Canada's Kenny is on the wires saying:
  • canceling of Keystone XL pipeline is a ' gut punch' to Canada
  • Alberta is deeply disturbed by Keystone XL move
  • Biden move killed 2000 jobs
  • Calls for PM Trudeau and Biden to discuss the pipeline
  • Alberta's Kenney was disappointed by Trudeau's reaction to Keystone XL
  • He has no regrets about Keystone XL investment
Not all news from the early Biden executive orders are being viewed as favorable internationally.

Biden also signed Executive Order to rejoin the Paris Accord and is expected to also rejoin the WHO.  
