Canada's Kenney: Bidens canceling of Keystone XL is a gut punch to Canada
Biden revoked the XL Keystone pipeline permit in an executive order earlier
Canada's Kenny is on the wires saying:
Not all news from the early Biden executive orders are being viewed as favorable internationally.
- canceling of Keystone XL pipeline is a ' gut punch' to Canada
- Alberta is deeply disturbed by Keystone XL move
- Biden move killed 2000 jobs
- Calls for PM Trudeau and Biden to discuss the pipeline
- Alberta's Kenney was disappointed by Trudeau's reaction to Keystone XL
- He has no regrets about Keystone XL investment
Biden also signed Executive Order to rejoin the Paris Accord and is expected to also rejoin the WHO.