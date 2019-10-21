Canadian election results begin to come in soon - opportunity for CAD traders?
Trading elections is often fraught, so if you are doing so please take care.
Results from Canada should trickle in from pretty soon. Polls do not close until a few hours time on Canada's west coast though.
I've heard a few views on the CAD. One is the expectation than Trudeau is expected to win but only in a minority government in coalition with parties further to the left, which may well weigh on CAD. Another is also bearish CAD.
Given the down move for USD/CAD (ie a strengthening CAD) overnight this might present some opportunities for those sharing a bearish CAD view?
Picking a bottom in a down trend (hourly chart shown, your results may vary) can be a tricky affair.
also ps, coming up later Tuesday: