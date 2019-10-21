Canadian election results begin to come in soon - opportunity for CAD traders?

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Trading elections is often fraught, so if you are doing so please take care. 

Results from Canada should trickle in from pretty soon. Polls do not close until a few hours time on Canada's west coast though. 

I've heard a few views on the CAD. One is the expectation than Trudeau is expected to win but only in a minority government in coalition with parties further to the left, which may well weigh on CAD. Another is also bearish CAD.

Given the down move for USD/CAD (ie a strengthening CAD) overnight this might present some opportunities for those sharing a bearish CAD view?  

Trading elections is often fraught, so if you are doing so please take care.  
Picking a bottom in a down trend (hourly chart shown, your results may vary) can be a tricky affair. 

--
also ps, coming up later Tuesday:

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose