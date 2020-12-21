Canadian media report Ontario will enter a full lock down on December 24
Ontario province-wide lockdown on Christmas Eve is expected report Globe and Mail citing unnamed multiple sources.
- Premier Ford set to announce the lockdown on Monday
- details have not yet been finalized
- As of Sunday evening, cabinet had decided to impose a four-week lockdown on the southern and eastern parts of the province effective Dec. 24 at 12:01 a.m. That will include the Toronto area and Ottawa
