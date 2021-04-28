Canadian retail sales gains are good for Q1 but lockdowns demand caution for Q2

However CIBC is increasingly cautious on Q2 as lockdowns continue. Yesterday the province of Nova Scotia announced a two week shutdown:



The evidence in today's numbers, combined with previous data releases, suggest that the flash estimate of March GDP will likely show an acceleration in growth from the 0.5% expected for February. However, with the third wave necessitating another round of harsh restrictions, we're becoming more cautious on Q2. While it will likely still show some growth, the second quarter reading for GDP could come in well below the Bank of Canada's latest forecast for a gain of 3.5% SAAR during the period.