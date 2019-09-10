Carney: We don't see big imbalances in economy that would normally precipitate slowdown
Comments from the BOE leader
- BOE has the tools to deal with economic slowdown
- Economies have the fiscal space to deal with recession but it's not unlimited
- We are getting close to a global liquidity trap
Carney doesn't have a great track record as a foreaster. The comment about the liquidity trap is an interesting one. It's a situation where rates are so low that cash and debt are virtually at par, so rather than buying bonds, people hold cash.