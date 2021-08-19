Cathie Wood: I don't think we are in a bubble

Cathie Wood on CNBC

Innovation, on which we have centered our research, are barely off the ground

There is a lot of muscle memory on the tech bust.

We have never been at a more provocative time with regard to innovation

The bearish calls seem to be focused on inflation going higher

We are focused on the deflationary forces building up in the economy

Not all deflation is bad

Because of technical changes, a lot of companies are in harms way. Energy, autos are examples as move to EV.

Our research is the differentiator. Our analyst follow technologies.

We believe our exponential price trends are not priced into the markets

Because of the social reengineering that is taking place in China, the valuations in China are damaged



Crypto, defi big challenge for financials



Our analysts are our secret weapons

Would not object to a sensible acquisition by RobinHood

The NASDAQ index has moved higher through the interview with the index up 60 points now. The Dow lags but has trimmed losses to -20 points.