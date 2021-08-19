Cathie Wood: I don't think we are in a bubble
Cathie Wood on CNBC
- Innovation, on which we have centered our research, are barely off the ground
- There is a lot of muscle memory on the tech bust.
- We have never been at a more provocative time with regard to innovation
- The bearish calls seem to be focused on inflation going higher
- We are focused on the deflationary forces building up in the economy
- Not all deflation is bad
- Because of technical changes, a lot of companies are in harms way. Energy, autos are examples as move to EV.
- Our research is the differentiator. Our analyst follow technologies.
- We believe our exponential price trends are not priced into the markets
- Because of the social reengineering that is taking place in China, the valuations in China are damaged
- Crypto, defi big challenge for financials
- Our analysts are our secret weapons
- Would not object to a sensible acquisition by RobinHood
The NASDAQ index has moved higher through the interview with the index up 60 points now. The Dow lags but has trimmed losses to -20 points.