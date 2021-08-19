Cathie Wood: I don't think we are in a bubble

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Cathie Wood on CNBC

  • Innovation, on which we have centered our research, are barely off the ground
  • There is a lot of muscle memory on the tech bust.
  • We have never been at a more provocative time with regard to innovation
  • The bearish calls seem to be focused on inflation going higher
  • We are focused on the deflationary forces building up in the economy
  • Not all deflation is bad
  • Because of technical changes, a lot of companies are in harms way. Energy, autos are examples as move to EV. 
  • Our research is the differentiator.  Our analyst follow technologies. 
  • We believe our exponential price trends are not priced into the markets
  • Because of the social reengineering that is taking place in China, the valuations in China are damaged 
  • Crypto, defi big challenge for financials
  • Our analysts are our secret weapons
  • Would not object to a sensible acquisition by RobinHood 
The NASDAQ index has moved higher through the interview with the index up 60 points now. The Dow lags but has trimmed losses to -20 points.  
