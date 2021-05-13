CDC revises guidance: Fully vaccinated air travelers must still get Covid 19 tests before returning to the US

New guidance on Covid from the CDC

Based on latest science the CDC has revised its guidance for Covid



Anyone fully vaccinated can resume activities indoor or outdoor safely without a mask or physical distancing



Vaccinated people should still wear masks when required by state or federal laws and per local business or workplace guidance

Fully vaccinated air travelers must still get Covid 19 tests before returning to the United States



People should still wear masks at hospitals, long-term care and doctors offices, prisons or homeless shelters



The question becomes how do businesses like grocery stores know if someone is fully vaccinated. There will still be some gray areas and I imagine, that as the tide flows, others will fall in line. Nevertheless it is a step closer to full opening.









