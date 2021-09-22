There were four big hints in Asia that Evergrande's restructuring is a done deal

PBOC is talking with other central banks







Phones have undoubtedly been ringing at the PBOC with other global central bankers on the line. They all have contacts at the PBOC and all global central banks coordinate and share information.





In a system like China's where the PBOC isn't independent, they would be on top of government plans. In a situation like Evergrande, they would be in every briefing and at the heart of the decision-making.





I strongly suspect that decisions have now been made and the need-to-know parts of those decisions have been communicated to other central bankers. Here's why:







First of all, we saw that , we saw that Evergrande today made an announcement about making an interest payment on domestic debt after negotiations with bond holders. The company is obviously done but that's a sign that some kind of plan has been decided on' and it's not a disorderly collapse.





was a net 110 billion yuan in 7/14-day reverse repos. That's the biggest injection since January and it's a sign the PBOC is adding liquidity as a buffer because there will be some pain from the restructuring.





was in comments from the RBA's Debelle earlier.















Almost no one noticed these comments on Evergrande at the House of Representatives economic committee. He said the RBA is spending a "fair bit of time" looking at Evergrande:





"My assessment is how this evolves is very much in the hands of the Chinese authorities," Dr Debelle told the House of Representatives economic committee on Wednesday. "It's a question of how they want to deploy that power and that's a question I don't have an answer to." He expects markets will get a better sense of what China would like to happen in the next week or so. But Dr Debelle also gave a warning of past experiences. "If you have a lot of balls in the air, sometimes you might drop one," he said. "If you look at how countries have dealt with financial issues in the past, you often see a misstep which can have severe consequences." "Whether that's what's going to happen this time around, I don't know, bit it's a possibility. But at the same time I feel (China has) a pretty good handle on what the state of affairs is." That might sound innocuous because we're all so accustomed to uninformed speculation about macro events in China. But this isn't a guy who is shooting from the hip. That might sound innocuous because we're all so accustomed to uninformed speculation about macro events in China. But this isn't a guy who is shooting from the hip.





When the RBA 'spends a fair amount of time' on Evergrande, it's not reading research reports from Westpac. People are making calls in China.





is the report is Asia Markets . Now that's not exactly Reuters but no publication is going to stake their reputation on central banking report, so I 99.9% believe it's sourced. And it's likely sourced second hand from the same kinds of briefings the RBA is getting.





The author of the report is in Singapore and cite sourced sources saying Everngrande will be restructured into three separate entities and a deal will be announced within days.



