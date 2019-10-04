CFTC commitments of traders: The largest position remains GBP shorts
Forex futures positioning data for the week ending September 24, 2019 from the CFTC should
- EUR short 66K vs 61K short last week. Shorts increased by 5K
- GBP short 77K vs 81K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 4K
- JPY long 14K vs 13K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1kK
- CHF short 12k vs 11k short last week. Shorts increased by 1K
- AUD short 52k vs 47k short last week. Shorts increased by 5K
- NZD short 42K vs 45K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K
- CAD long 6K vs 5K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
The specular position in the JPY remains on the long side. The CAD is also a long position for traders.