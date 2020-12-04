CFTC commitments of traders: EUR longs remain the largest speculative trader position

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Weekly FX positioning data for the week ending December 1, 2020

  • EUR long 140K vs 138K long last week. Longs increased by 2K
  • GBP short 8K vs 17K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 9K
  • JPY long 48K vs 40K long last week. Longs increased by 8K
  • CHF long 15K vs 15K long last week. Unchanged
  • AUD short 11K vs 5K short last week. Shorts increased by 6K 
  • NZD long 9K vs 8K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
  • CAD short 21k vs 17K short last week. Shorts increased by 4K
  • Prior report
Highlights:
  • EUR longs remain as the largest speculative position (the EURUSD reached the highest level since April 2018 this week
  • JPY longs are the next largest position at 48K.  
  • The largest short position in the CAD.  Traders are on the wrong side of that trade with the loonie ticking below the October 2018 low at 1.27819 today after a stronger jobs report. The 5th straight week of crude oil price gains has also benefited the CAD
  • Shorts in AUD, GBP are also the wrong direction as both traded to multi year highs this week.  
