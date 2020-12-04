CFTC commitments of traders: EUR longs remain the largest speculative trader position

EUR longs remain as the largest speculative position (the EURUSD reached the highest level since April 2018 this week
JPY longs are the next largest position at 48K.
The largest short position in the CAD. Traders are on the wrong side of that trade with the loonie ticking below the October 2018 low at 1.27819 today after a stronger jobs report. The 5th straight week of crude oil price gains has also benefited the CAD
Shorts in AUD, GBP are also the wrong direction as both traded to multi year highs this week.