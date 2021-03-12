Coming Up!
CFTC Commitments of Traders: EUR longs trimmed by 24K to the lowest level since June
Weekly 4X futures positioning data for the CFTC for the week ending Tuesday, March 9, 2021
- EUR long 102K vs 126K long last week. Longs trimmed by 24K
- GBP long 34K vs 36K long last week. Longs trimmed by 2K
- JPY long 7K vs 19K long last week. Longs trimmed by 12K
- CHF long 14K vs 12K long last week. Longs increased by 2K
- AUD long 8K vs 6K long last week. Longs increased by 2K
- NZD long 17K vs 16K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
- CAD long 11K vs 15K long last week. Longs trimmed by 4K
Highlights:
- EUR longs decline by 19% to the lowest long level since end of June 2020.
- GBP longs dip off the highest long levels since April 2018
- JPY long position moves to the lowest long position since early March 2020 and down from the high of 50K during the first week of January.
