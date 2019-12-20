CFTC Commitments of Traders report: GBP shorts trimmed

Forex futures positioning data for the week ending Tuesday, December 17:





EUR short 66K vs 68K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K

GBP short 6K vs 23K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 17K

JPY short 42K vs 44K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2k

CHF short 11K vs 21K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 10K

AUD short 47k vs 37K short last week. Shorts increased by 10K



NZD short 8K vs 25K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 17K



CAD long 11k vs 21K long last week. Longs trimmed by 10K







Other highlights for the week: NZD shorts were also trimmed close to 0 with a decline of 17 K in the week.

EUR shorts remained fairly steady at 66K as did JPY shorts at 42K (shorts trimmed by 2K)

CHF shorts were trimmed by 10K to a small 11K short position.

AUD shorts went the other way with an increase in shorts of 10K.

CAD longs were trimmed by 10K Overall, there was some bigger than usual changes in position with most being trimmed (only the AUD saw an increase in the speculative position).

ForexLive

The CFTC seek member of traders report outlining speculative positions at the close of business on Tuesday, December 17 showed that traders had continued to trim their shorts in the GBP to near square levels (a small short of -6K remains). Of course, the GBPUSD shot higher last Friday after the UK election, but this week has seen all those gains erased.