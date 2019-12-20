CFTC Commitments of Traders report: GBP shorts trimmed
Forex futures positioning data for the week ending Tuesday, December 17:
- EUR short 66K vs 68K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K
- GBP short 6K vs 23K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 17K
- JPY short 42K vs 44K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2k
- CHF short 11K vs 21K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 10K
- AUD short 47k vs 37K short last week. Shorts increased by 10K
- NZD short 8K vs 25K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 17K
- CAD long 11k vs 21K long last week. Longs trimmed by 10K
Other highlights for the week:
- NZD shorts were also trimmed close to 0 with a decline of 17 K in the week.
- EUR shorts remained fairly steady at 66K as did JPY shorts at 42K (shorts trimmed by 2K)
- CHF shorts were trimmed by 10K to a small 11K short position.
- AUD shorts went the other way with an increase in shorts of 10K.
- CAD longs were trimmed by 10K
Overall, there was some bigger than usual changes in position with most being trimmed (only the AUD saw an increase in the speculative position).