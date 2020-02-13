Charlie Munger warns ‘lots of troubles coming’ - ‘too much wretched excess’
Charlie Munger is Warren Buffett's longtime business partner and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway
CNBC have this report up on his comments at a shareholders meeting.
- "In China, ... they love to gamble in stocks. This is really stupid," Munger said. "It's hard to imagine anything dumber than the way the Chinese hold stocks."
- To make his point about excess, Munger cited the proliferation of EBITDA as a fake profit metric. "I don't like when investment bankers talk about EBITDA, which I call bulls--- earnings,"
