Charlie Munger warns ‘lots of troubles coming’ - ‘too much wretched excess’

Charlie Munger is Warren Buffett's longtime business partner and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway

CNBC have this report up on his comments at a shareholders meeting.





"In China, ... they love to gamble in stocks. This is really stupid," Munger said. "It's hard to imagine anything dumber than the way the Chinese hold stocks."



To make his point about excess, Munger cited the proliferation of EBITDA as a fake profit metric. "I don't like when investment bankers talk about EBITDA, which I call bulls--- earnings,"







