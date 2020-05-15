China April Industrial production 3.9% y/y & Retail sales -7.5% y/y

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China activity data for April - retails sales giving a picture of the domestic demand response

Industrial Production beats at +3.9% y/y  
  • expected 1.5%, prior was -1.1%
Industrial production YTD -4.9% y/y 
  • expected -5.4%, prior was -8.4%
Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD -10.3% y/y miss
  • expected -10.0%, prior was -16.1%
Retail Sales bad miss at -7.5% y/y ... demand still in the doldrums
  • expected -6.0%, prior was -15.8% 
Retail Sales YTD -16.2% y/y
  • expected -15.69%, prior was -19.0%
Barely any response from the major trade forex rates. 

 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose