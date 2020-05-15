China April Industrial production 3.9% y/y & Retail sales -7.5% y/y

China activity data for April - retails sales giving a picture of the domestic demand response
Industrial Production beats at +3.9% y/y
- expected 1.5%, prior was -1.1%
Industrial production YTD -4.9% y/y
- expected -5.4%, prior was -8.4%
Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD -10.3% y/y miss
- expected -10.0%, prior was -16.1%
Retail Sales bad miss at -7.5% y/y ... demand still in the doldrums
- expected -6.0%, prior was -15.8%
Retail Sales YTD -16.2% y/y
- expected -15.69%, prior was -19.0%
Barely any response from the major trade forex rates.