China: Australian trade minister should use appropriate channel to contact his Chinese counterpart

The tensions between Australia and China are also brewing









"We have made a request for me to be able to have discussions with my Chinese counterpart but that request has not been met with a call being accommodated at this stage."

He then followed up with a bit of a jab to China by saying:





"I would expect that many Australian businesses off the back of some unpredictable regulatory interventions, such as those we've seen in the last couple of weeks, would start to consider whether the risk profile has changed and may, therefore, look at other markets."

We have already seen China show their dissatisfaction on the recent calls by Australia for a coronavirus investigation and this just adds to that.





By mentioning the "appropriate channel" here it just merely means that they want Australia to do so by dropping the insistence to hold a coronavirus investigation against China.







Just be mindful of the overall situation here as it could lead to more retaliatory shots being fired and that could spell danger for the aussie currency down the road.

Over the weekend, Australian trade minister, Simon Birmingham, said that: