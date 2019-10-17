China commerce ministry: The goal is to stop the trade war, remove all tariffs

Is that a hint on the stance that they are about to take moving forward?





Hopes that China can make progress with the US in removing tariffs

Currently working on text with the US

Wishes both sides can reach an agreement as early as possible and make progress on cancelling tariffs

Just in case you forgot about this "little" report here from earlier in the week.





It could be a subtle hint about what will be discussed in the next round of talks but I may be reading too much between the lines here.





I mean that's quite a bit of mention about removing/cancelling tariffs, no? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



