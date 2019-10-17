China commerce ministry: We are discussing the next phase of trade talks

Says working on text for "Phase One" deal, discussing "Phase Two" talks





The narrative is keeping risk assets buoyed on the session as yields inch higher alongside equities. The aussie and kiwi are also at session highs now.





However, in my view, we're entering the realms of this being "too good to be true" now and it's interesting to see that China is the one pushing the optimism. Does something seem amiss to anyone else out there?





Alright, call me daft if you will, but this is starting to sound like China is just overselling the optimism from trade talks last week. And it certainly sounds like they are oversellingrather than making it sound realistic.