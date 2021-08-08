China CPI and PPI inflation data due Monday 9 August 2021

Coming up at 0130 GMT are China's inflation figures for July

CPI expected 0.8% y/y, prior 1.1%

the expectations for a lower rate of growth in prices is based on less upward pressure on food/agricultural prices

Meanwhile inflation at a producer level is expected to show no respite, PPI expected 8.8% y/y

prior 8.8%

commodity prices have remained high, steel and coal notably so. These are key inputs to Chinese industry (steel for construction etc).

China has been making efforts to lower prices through various regulatory actions and releasing reserves from various stockpiles, July may mark a high water point and Ausgust PPI begin to turn down. That's a month away though, ... I'll have more on this as we get closer in a few weeks. Meanwhile: China is the world's largest user of commodities and has built up vast reserves.













