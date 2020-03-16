China data - huge collapse in industrial production, retail sales, jump in unemployment

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

January-February combined industrial output down 13.5% y/y (vs. expected -3%)


  • Jan-Feb combined retails sales down 20.5% y/y (expected -4%)
  • Fixed investment down 24.5% y/y for the combined two months, expected -2%

A heads up of what is to come around the globe? Hubei, the epicentre of the cov1 COVID-19 outbreak is a critical manufacturing centre in China. Perhaps other countries will not take so hard a hit, but those that have been slow in response are going to get it the worst. 


ForexLive
