China economy targets for 2020
Some of the info being reported from CHina's NPC.
Instead:
- seeks to add 9m urban jobs this year
- jobless rate target around 6%
- inflation aim is around 3.5% (last year's was 3%)
- target for their budget deficit is above 3.6% of GDP (last year's was 2.8%)
- will sell CNY 1tln of anti-virus bonds this year
More:
- to keep yuan basically stable
- to amend monetary policy tools to better serve the economy
- to use innopvative mon pol tools to finance the real economy
- to guide money supply significantly higher than last year