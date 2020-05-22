China economy targets for 2020

Some of the info being reported from CHina's NPC.


Instead:
  • seeks to add 9m urban jobs this year
  • jobless rate target around 6%
  • inflation aim is around 3.5% (last year's was 3%)
  • target for their budget deficit is above 3.6% of GDP (last year's was 2.8%)
  • will sell CNY 1tln of anti-virus bonds this year
More:
  • to keep yuan basically stable
  • to amend monetary policy tools to better serve the economy
  • to use innopvative mon pol tools to finance the real economy 
  • to guide money supply significantly higher than last year

