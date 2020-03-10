China Feb inflation figures: CPI 5.2% y/y (expected 5.2%) & PPI -0.4% (-0.3%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Food prices gained 2.9% y/y 

CPI 5.2% y/y

  • expected 5.2% y/y, prior 5.4%

PPI -0.4% y/y

  • expected -0.3% y/y, prior 0.1%
Official data (there are persistent questions about the veracity of official China data) published. That dropping PPI is a weight on corporate profitability (which in turns weighs on capex plans). Also, the high CPI could be a constraint on PBOC action to provider stimulus. I reckon the virus outbreak outweighs CPI concerns for now, but something to bear in mind.  


