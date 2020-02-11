China GDP growth - S&P estimates coronavirus cut 0.7 % from year

The firm estimates coronavirus will lower China's GDP growth by 0.7% to to 5.0% this year with a peak effect in Q1

expect a rebound in GDP to begin in Q3, all lost output recovered by the end of 2021

A subtraction of 0.3% is their estimate for the impact on global GDP growth in 2020

More:

New coronavirus a "high" risk to global credit conditions in Asia-Pacific and more particularly China

an "elevated" risk for rest of the world given lower infection and fatality rates outside China

speed and spread of coronavirus in past two months poses an emergent risk to global economy and credit

economic hit from coronavirus (including travel restrictions) to be felt most keenly in sectors exposed to Chinese household-related spending

expect a lag in lifting travel restrictions, return of more normal behavior by Chinese consumers, firms and to a lesser extent, Asia-Pacific



