China has proposed a ban on private news media

China has flagged banning private capital from news reporting and distribution. Part of China's crackdown on ... everything?

The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) published a proposal late Friday:



Seeking to bar private investments in the establishment and operation of news outlets

also will not be permitted to reproduce news content generated by non-China media

The NDRC paper also unveiled further proposed restrictions on other industries, including:

internet

finance

agriculture

There is plenty of state-owned media in China:



