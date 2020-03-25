China has resumed construction of 90% major infrastructure projects
A few ICYMI items out of China as the country's economy begins recovery from the impact of coronavirus
- Local govts have issued 1.4 tn yuan bonds this year, proceeds from special-purpose bonds have all been used for infrastructure projects
Beijing city is considering measures to boost car sales
- including providing incentives for old car replacement
- offering at least 100,000 NEV quota for first-time car buyers in H1
- China's Hubei Province will resume the operations of railway stations outside of Wuhan starting Wednesday.