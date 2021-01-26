China has said it will conduct military exercises in the South China Sea this week

China made the announcement today in a notice issued by the Maritime Safety Administration

the MSA prohibited entry into a portion of waters in the Gulf of Tonkin to the west of the Leizhou peninsula in southwestern China from January 27 to 30

No further details were provided on when the drills would take place or at what scale.

This may well be in response to this:

China was not happy with the US group, on Monday complaining that the US frequently sends aircraft and vessels into the South China Sea to "flex its muscles".





Escalating tensions between the US and China are not a positive for the 'risk' trade. AUD has been particularly vulnerable to escalation. At least for a quick trade.





