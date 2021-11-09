China inflation data due today - preview. PPI expected to continue its surge, and CPI beginning to move.

China inflation (for October) is due Wednesday 10 November 2021 at 0130 GMT.

I posted earlier:

China CPI expected 0.7% y/y, prior 0.0% PPI expected 12.4% y/y, prior 10.7% ... so far the surging prices at business level have not had much of a downstream impact into consumer price rises The Bloomberg survey shows the CPI is expected at 1.4% y/y, higher than other surveys. This would be much higher than previous months, consumer level inflation has not been overly impacted by surging wholesale (PPI) level inflation. The Bloomberg survey shows the CPI is expected at 1.4% y/y, higher than other surveys. This would be much higher than previous months, consumer level inflation has not been overly impacted by surging wholesale (PPI) level inflation.





The PPI is expected to crank much higher again in the data today, it has been driven by rapidly rising input prices (commodities) and added to in spet and October by curbs in output due to China's power shortages.





Chinese authorities do not want runaway inflation and have moved aggressively to curb soaring coal prices that caused the electricity shortages.





China PPI (graph via Investing.com)







