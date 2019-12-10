China inflation data y/y for November. CPI 4.5% (expected 4.3%) PPI -1.4 % (expected -1.5%)

Data from China.

For the m/m readings:

CPI +0.4%

PPI -0.1%

Food prices a big contributor to the CPI rise:

food CPI +19.1% y/y

non-food just +1.0% y/y

As I posted in the preview earlier, a huge disparity between consumer and producer level inflation expectations. Pork price rises playing a big role pushing up the CPI (core inflation is around 1.5% though, y/y). PPI is showing the disinflationary pressures prevalent.





AUD is a China-proxy trade. Barely changed on the data. There is plenty of event risk for it ahead this week, including the FOMC Wednesday and tariff announcement due from the US on Sunday.















