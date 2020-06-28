China is approving plans for new coal power plant capacity at the fastest rate since 2015

Financial Times weekend piece on further evidence of China stimulus plans

  • plans for new coal power plant capacity at the fastest rate since 2015
  • would add more than 40GW to the country's power supply
This follows five years where China tried to reduce its dependence on coal. China is the world's largest producer and consumer of coal, electricity from coal powered plants  make up over half its energy mix.

---
Will be read as a positive input for AUD. Even if China does not buy more coal from Australia the news of further China stimulus is a plus for the currency. 


