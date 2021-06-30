China manufacturing PMI data due Thursday 1 July 2021 - what to expect

As a helpful preview on Wednesday we had the official China PMIs for June published:

At 0145 GMT today we'll get the privately surveyed Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for June

expected 51.8, prior 52.0

The official PMI mainly assesses large and state-owned firms. The Caixin manufacturing PMI has a larger representation of smaller (than SOEs) firms.





From the official survey we can glean some clues for today:

the reading stayed above 50, which separates expansion from contraction

new orders increased faster

production remained resilient but did expand more slowly than in the previous month

the sub-indexes of raw material prices and factory-gate prices both declined, still expanding though at 61.2 and 51.4, respectively

manufacturers continued to reduce raw material inventories, cut employment and see longer delivery times



