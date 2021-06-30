China manufacturing PMI data due Thursday 1 July 2021 - what to expect

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

As a helpful preview on Wednesday we had the official China PMIs for June published:

At 0145 GMT today we'll get the privately surveyed Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for June
  • expected 51.8, prior 52.0
The official PMI mainly assesses large and state-owned firms. The Caixin manufacturing PMI has a larger representation of smaller (than SOEs) firms.

From the official survey we can glean some clues for today:
  • the reading stayed above 50, which separates expansion from contraction
  • new orders increased faster
  • production remained resilient but did expand more slowly than in the previous month
  • the sub-indexes of raw material prices and factory-gate prices both declined, still expanding though at 61.2 and 51.4, respectively
  • manufacturers continued to reduce raw material inventories, cut employment and see longer delivery times
As a helpful preview on Wednesday we had the official China PMIs for June published:

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose