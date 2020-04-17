China March data: Retail sales big miss already low expectations

Q! GDP posted separately, this the latest activity data, for March 2020.

Industrial Production -1.1% y/y expected -6.2%

industrial production YTD 8.4% y/y expected -10.0%, prior was -13.5%



Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD -16.1% y/y, expected -15%, prior was -24.5%

Retail Sales -15.8% y/y, expected -10.0%

Retail Sales YTD -19.0% y/y, expected -12.5%, prior was -20.5%

Still waiting on the industrial production result for March - it does not appear to be as bad as expected. OK, there it i9s now, in the bullets above, it arrived long after the other data.





You may recall I posted elsewhere that the manufacturing sector in China has managed to hold up (relatively speaking) while service industries have been hammered. That's what this data pointing to - retail sales is ugly indeed





Also, bear in mind that the virus impact swept through China's economy a month to two months ahead of the rest of the world - what this March Data is providing is a sneak preview of everywhere else for the months ahead. Not good.









more to come