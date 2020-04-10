China March M2 money supply +10.1% vs +8.8% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest Chinese credit data for March has been released - 10 April 2020

China M2
  • Prior +8.8%
  • New yuan loans ¥2,850.0 bn vs ¥1,800.0 bn expected
  • Q1 aggregate financing ¥11.1 trillion
Money supply growth jumps to its highest level since March 2017 as China eases up on deleveraging efforts to spur the economy via a flood of liquidity measures amid the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

I would expect the trend to stay in the double digits for a while as China keeps their main focus on trying to bolster the economy over the next few months.

