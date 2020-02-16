Coming Up!
China to speed approval for imports of medical goods, supports increased imports of agricultural products
China Daily reports on a statement from the General Administration of Customs
-
speeding up the inspection of imported manufacturing equipment
- simplifying the quarantine approval procedures for foreign medical goods
- will accelerate inspection pace and release machinery and raw materials that are urgently needed
- supports the increase of agricultural products and food imports
- will accelerate the evaluating process of agricultural products and food, and shorten the length of quarantine approval
