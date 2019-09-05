China highlighting goal of 'substantial progress' is rare in an official statement

More on US-China trade talks





China's Global Times is ou t with some analysis of the statements surrounding US-China trade talks that will come in October.





The main theme is optimism about a breakthrough on the removal of tariffs or agricultural purchases. They highlight that MOFCOM spokesperson Gao Feng told a press briefing on Thursday that the two delegations will strive to achieve "substantial progress" in October.





Chinese observers noted that any mention of "substantial progress" was quite rare in an official statement with regard to China-US trade talks, raising hopes of breakthroughs in October on issues of common concern.

Analysts predicted that the US may offer to pause December tariffs in exchange for Chinese agricultural purchases. New tariffs on $175B of consumer goods are scheduled for December 15

