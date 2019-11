Latest Chinese credit data for October has been released - 11 November 2019





Prior +8.4%

New yuan loans ¥661.3 bn vs ¥800.0 bn expected

Aggregate financing ¥618.9 bn vs ¥950.0 bn expected

Money supply growth holds steady on the month as China continues to maintain a steady balance between deleveraging and allowing for loose credit conditions to support economic growth for almost two years now.