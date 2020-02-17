China official report: Total mainland cases 72,436 as of Feb 17

China's National Health Commission update for end of February 17

Jan 17: 41

Jan 19: 62

Jan 20: 201

Jan 21: 291

Jan 22: 440



Jan 24: 830



Jan 25: 1,287

Jan 26: 1,975

Jan 27: 2,744

Jan 28: 5,974

Jan 29: 7,711

Jan 30: 9,692



Jan 31: 11,791

Feb 1: 14,380 (death toll 304)

Feb 2: 17,205 (death toll 361)

Feb 3: 20,438 (death toll 425)

Feb 4: 24,324 (death toll 490)

Feb 5: 28,018 (death toll 563)

Feb 6: 31,161 (death toll 636)

Feb 7: 34,564 (death toll 722)

Feb 8: 37,198 (death toll 811)

Feb 9: 40,171 (death toll 908)

Feb 10: 42,638 (death toll 1,016)

Feb 11: 44,653 (death toll 1,113)

Feb 12: 59,805 (death toll 1,367)

Feb 13: 63,851 total cases. Death toll now 1,380. 6,723 discharged from hospital.

Feb 14: NHC reports total cases at 66,492. Deaths on Feb 14 across China were 143, takes the total at 1,523.

Feb 15: 68,500, 1,665 dead.

Feb 16: 70,548 total cases in mainland China. Deaths up 105 to 1,770

Feb 17: Total mainland cases 72,436. Deaths toll is now 1868.















What if you owned this really big factory.

And you didn't pay your workers very well at all. Like, really awfully on a global standard.

And yet you worked them really, really hard. I mean some of them even commit suicide over work related stresses (but you have thoughtfully put up nets to save those flinging themselves from high points).

And what if then a virulent disease broke out amongst these stressed workers? What would happen? Probably not good things, like high rates of contagion, the illness would be worse than otherwise, the mortality rate would be high.

Is it good enough to move them out, send them off to some location for care, where half of them would die anyway?

And what if they went out to vote occasionally and they didn't much like the arrangements but there is no alternative party to vote for? They might complain (on social media maybe) but their complaints would be ignored &/or removed.





Maybe the factory would have some problems meeting output projections.









So far: