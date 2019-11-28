China on Australia now - Certain Australian media & institutions have reached a state of hysteria & extreme nervousness

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A senior Chinese official with the tweet: 

  • Chinese spokesman: Certain Australian media & institutions have been creating & hyping up "Chinese espionage" & "Chinese infiltration" with all kinds of false exaggeration & bias. They have reached a state of hysteria & extreme nervousness.
Is Australia about to get caught in the crossfire (more than it already is) in US-China relations? 

more to come  




ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose