China piling on the good news (but is it?)

This caused risk trades to jump: Evergrande main unit says will make payment on September 23

Then the People's Bank of China got on board with a big injection of funds in open market operations:





PBOC injects 60bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos AND 60bn in 14-dayers

10bn mature today

10bn mature today

thus net added 110bn on the day That's the biggest injection since I can't remember! Gimme a sec ... since January this year.





As for the 'but' in the headline. While Evergrande has said it'll be making a coupon payment tomorrow its not the only one due, and there are more due to follow.





The situation is better than it was, but this is far from over. This from earlier, I had retweeted it as it was great info, but ICYMI:
















