China piling on the good news (but is it?)
This caused risk trades to jump: Evergrande main unit says will make payment on September 23
Then the People's Bank of China got on board with a big injection of funds in open market operations:
PBOC injects 60bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos
AND 60bn in 14-dayers
10bn mature today
As for the 'but' in the headline. While Evergrande has said it'll be making a coupon payment tomorrow its not the only one due, and there are more due to follow.
The situation is better than it was, but this is far from over. This from earlier, I had retweeted it as it was great info, but ICYMI: