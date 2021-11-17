China is accelerating plans to replace US & foreign technology: cloud, semiconductors & more

Information Technology Application Innovation Working Committee is quickening the pace of finding local suppliers for tech applicable to sensitive areas.

1,800 Chinese suppliers of PCs, chips, networking and software have been invited to join the committee

hundreds of local companies have been certified this year as committee members

“China is trying to develop homegrown technologies,” said Dan Wang, technology analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics. “This effort is more serious now that many more domestic firms now share that political goal, since no one can be sure that U.S. technologies can avoid U.S. export controls.”

---

This all makes sense given renewed US, and other countries, restrictions on tech exports to China.



