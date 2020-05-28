China premier Li Keqiang: Economic growth is still important despite there being no target
China premier Li Keqiang speaks upon the conclusion of the NPC session
- China will strive for economic growth this year
- Coronavirus pandemic deals blow to global economy
- The impact on China's economy is inevitable
- Says that China policies this year are powerful
- Stimulus measures are forceful, timing is important
- Does not want flood-like stimulus, but special time calls for special measures
While most major economies are going to suffer a deep recession and contract this year, Li is putting it on the line that China will achieve economic growth even during such testing times. If there's anything we have learnt, it means that they will definitely achieve that.