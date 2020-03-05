China press reports companies falsifying metrics to meet back to work targets

in order to meet tough new back-to-work targets as the spread of Covid-19 in China wanes

local governments in less-affected regions pushed companies and factories to return to work, typically by assigning concrete targets to district officials.

Company insiders and local civil servants told Caixin that, under pressure to fulfill quotas they could not otherwise meet, they deftly cooked the books.

Huh. Makes you wonder if this will happen elsewhere they are trying to sweep this thing under the rug. Its not a helpful response.