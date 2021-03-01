China rare earths getting some press ... Australian also
China's industry minister Xiao Yaqing spoke on Monday, intimating the country's rare earths may be
1. priced too low
2. being produced as too great volumes
From time-to-time China threatens to reduce/withhold supply of the minerals.
In a separate report, Former Pentagon advisor Jason Israel
- China has the vast amount of both rare earth processing capabilities and mining
- it can really chokehold rare earths
- an F-35 fighter jet in the US has about 400 kilograms of different rare earths inside so the fact that China holds those is very interesting
- "Australia has the sixth largest reserves so it's very interested in how it could become more of a player."