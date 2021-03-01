China rare earths getting some press ... Australian also

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China's industry minister Xiao Yaqing spoke on Monday, intimating the country's rare earths may be 

1. priced too low
2. being produced as too great volumes

From time-to-time China threatens to reduce/withhold supply of the minerals. 

In a separate report, Former Pentagon advisor Jason Israel 
  • China has the vast amount of both rare earth processing capabilities and mining
  • it can really chokehold rare earths
  • an F-35 fighter jet in the US has about 400 kilograms of different rare earths inside so the fact that China holds those is very interesting
  • "Australia has the sixth largest reserves so it's very interested in how it could become more of a player."
