China reaffirms strong disapproval of Australia on Hong Kong affairs

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

China says that it deplores Australia's decision to halt the extradition treaty with Hong Kong earlier today

Australia China
The good news is that this isn't yet leading to any major trade repercussions but rather this is remaining as more verbal altercation for now. But the more this presses on, one can expect the risks of tensions potentially leading to trade retaliation down the road.
