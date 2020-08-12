China reaffirms that US' TikTok ban has nothing to do with national security

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry

US China
  • Beijing has been 'consistent' on trade deal
  • Declines to comment on further trade specifics
  • Says position on US sanctions is clear and consistent
  • Says US sanctions are irrational, groundless
  • Reiterates opposition towards ties between US and Taiwan
There's nothing really new here as this has been China's stance all along but it does reaffirm expectations that both sides have a lot more than just the Phase One trade deal to discuss if they were to meet later this week.

