China reaffirms that US' TikTok ban has nothing to do with national security
Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry
- Beijing has been 'consistent' on trade deal
- Declines to comment on further trade specifics
- Says position on US sanctions is clear and consistent
- Says US sanctions are irrational, groundless
- Reiterates opposition towards ties between US and Taiwan
There's nothing really new here as this has been China's stance all along but it does reaffirm expectations that both sides have a lot more than just the Phase One trade deal to discuss if they were to meet later this week.