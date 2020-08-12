China reaffirms that US' TikTok ban has nothing to do with national security

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry





Beijing has been 'consistent' on trade deal

Declines to comment on further trade specifics

Says position on US sanctions is clear and consistent

Says US sanctions are irrational, groundless

Reiterates opposition towards ties between US and Taiwan

There's nothing really new here as this has been China's stance all along but it does reaffirm expectations that both sides have a lot more than just the Phase One trade deal to discuss if they were to meet later this week.



