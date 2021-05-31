China reportedly to allow three children per couple

Xinhua expands from the earlier report









That said, it remains to be seen how much this will change the mentality of people and encourage them to have more children.





There has been many stories on how reluctant zoomers are in having many kids - if at all - due to lifestyle struggles and the lack of financial opportunities in general.







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

It will take some time to see how this policy change affects the overall demographics of the country but if this isn't going to have much impact, Japan's story is one that will be a lesson in history that may repeat itself for many countries around the world.

Since 2016, families would be allowed to have two children but amid the lessening population, it seems that China's Politburo is making a major change to its birth policy.