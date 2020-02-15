China reports 2,641 new coronavirus cases for 13 February

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

National Health Commission official figures for mainland China as of end Feb 14

How its progressed:
  • Jan 17: 41
  • Jan 19: 62
  • Jan 20: 201
  • Jan 21: 291 
  • Jan 22: 440
  • Jan 24: 830
  • Jan 25: 1,287
  • Jan 26: 1,975
  • Jan 27: 2,744
  • Jan 28: 5,974 
  • Jan 29: 7,711
  • Jan 30: 9,692
  • Jan 31: 11,791
  • Feb 1: 14,380 (death toll 304)
  • Feb 2: 17,205 (death toll 361)
  • Feb 3: 20,438 (death toll 425)
  • Feb 4: 24,324 (death toll 490)
  • Feb 5: 28,018 (death toll 563)
  • Feb 6: 31,161 (death toll 636)
  • Feb 7: 34,564 (death toll 722)
  • Feb 8: 37,198 (death toll 811)
  • Feb 9: 40,171 (death toll 908)
  • Feb 10: 42,638 (death toll 1,016)
  • Feb 11: 44,653 (death toll 1,113)
  • Feb 12: 59,805 (death toll 1,367)
  • Feb 13: 63,851 total cases. Death toll now 1,380.  6,723 discharged from hospital.
  • Feb 14: NHC reports total cases at 66,492. Deaths on Feb 14 across China were 143, takes the total at 1,523.
National Health Commission official figures for mainland China as of end Feb 14
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose