China said to have given Evergrande instructions to avoid near-term default on dollar bonds

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Risk loving the headlines here

Risk loving the headlines here
Chinese financial regulators are said to have issued a broad set of instructions to Evergrande, telling the company to focus on completing unfinished properties and repaying individual investors while avoiding a near-term default on dollar bonds.

That fits with talk that the government is going to step in and oversee more control of the company, as outlined yesterday. In case you missed it, here is Adam's take on that.

S&P 500 futures are up 0.8% on the day now with the dollar and yen continuing to be pressured near the lows for the day in European morning trade.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose