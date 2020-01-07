More details on China saying it will not boost quotas for agriculture imports from the US
More details have come to light, in brief:
- China will not increase its annual low-tariff import quotas for corn, wheat and rice to accommodate stepped-up purchases of farm goods from the United States
- Says senior agriculture official Han Jun
- The report raises further questions about how China will meet a target of spending billions of dollars more on US agricultural goods as the two countries look to reach an initial agreement to calm an extended trade war.
- Han was quoted by Caixin on Tuesday as saying the quota is offered to global markets and "we won't adjust it for one country."
- The agriculture ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
