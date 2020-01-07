More details on China saying it will not boost quotas for agriculture imports from the US

I posted earlier on this here:

More details have come to light, in brief:

China will not increase its annual low-tariff import quotas for corn, wheat and rice to accommodate stepped-up purchases of farm goods from the United States

Says senior agriculture official Han Jun

The report raises further questions about how China will meet a target of spending billions of dollars more on US agricultural goods as the two countries look to reach an initial agreement to calm an extended trade war.

Han was quoted by Caixin on Tuesday as saying the quota is offered to global markets and "we won't adjust it for one country."

The agriculture ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



