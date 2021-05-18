China says Australia should stop interfering with bilateral trade
Comment from the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC)
Once again bullying Australia. China does so because they are unable to bully the US, thus pick on a much, much smaller country. Earlier WPAC made the point of highlighting tensions with China as a negative for AUD
- Australia should stop wrong actions of interfering with bilateral trade
- Australia should take responsibility for suspension of bilateral economic dialogue mechanism
- hopes Australia will treat Chinese companies fairly, sees cooperation in objective and reasonable way