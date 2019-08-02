China says if the US is going ahead with tariffs, then there will be countermeasures

Comments by China's foreign ministry





Says that US' tariffs imposition is not in the interest of the world

China doesn't want a trade war but aren't afraid of fighting one

China will never step back on important issues on trade

Says that China's position concerning trade talks with US remains consistent

As far as retaliatory responses go, this is rather mild from the Chinese camp. So far, there hasn't been any mention about the September negotiations and that in itself is positive in my view because it means the default stance is that both sides are still going to continue with talks over the next few weeks.



