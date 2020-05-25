China says that it is making breakthroughs in vaccine development; US getting left behind

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Yet maintains that vaccine development is not a competition

The coronavirus vaccine progress has largely turned into a political charade at this stage. And I would argue that if and when we do see one developed, it would surely be used to gain political leverage over other countries. As is the tagline: "Never waste a good crisis".
See here for global coronavirus case data

